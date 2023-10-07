Dhe number of migrants arriving at the American southern border is at record levels. In September, American immigration authorities arrested around 210,000 migrants who crossed the border illegally. That was around 30,000 more than in August and almost as many as in May 2022, when the previous high was recorded with 224,000 illegal immigrants apprehended. Over the past twelve months there have been more than two million illegal immigrants.

This year the American government introduced a new regulation. Every day, 1,500 migrants receive an appointment with the immigration authorities to apply for asylum. Anyone who immigrates illegally must expect tougher restrictions. However, this strategy does not have a lasting effect, as is now clear.