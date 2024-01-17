The first days of 2024 have been marked by a new caravan of migrants traveling from Mexico to the United States. Thousands of people seek to reach the north, despite complications on the route and government blockades. For this year, it is predicted that migration will be a central issue in the US, in 2024 in which a new president is elected. In this program we review the situation of migrants and the impact of migration on the race for the Presidency of the United States.

