A group of migrants of the ‘Viacrucis Migrante’HE they sewed up the mouth as a way of protest in Huixtla, a municipality in the state of Chiapas, among them Colombian, Brazilian, Cuban, Honduran, a Salvadoran and a Venezuelan trans girl.

The Mexican activist Irineo Mujica participated in the protest, the migrants had been walking for two days and arrived in Huixtla to demand that the authorities grant them a document that allows them to move through the country.

Besides, the protest It was due to the death of 40 of his companions in the Ciudad Juárez immigration station, which the authorities did not act properly as it should have been, the protesters highlighted.

Jodanni Hernández, originally from Cuba, stated that the protest It was held in honor of his deceased companions in Ciudad Juárez and he asked the authorities to provide them with the necessary documents to advance on their way to Mexico City.

He requested a bus to continue on his way, especially for the women and children who are part of the contingent, in addition to the risk it implies for this sector cross the country without protection some, being the most vulnerable group.

The authorities ignored the act of protest, therefore, none of the people who had their mouths sewn shut were seen by medical authorities after the fact.

It should be noted that most of the group had not eaten for several days and despite the fact that the Chiapas authorities and some organizations distributed them water and milk, the inhabitants of the municipality had to give them mangoes.

During the protest, They highlight that the group of migrants claimed they were fleeing war and violence in their countries of origin and that they needed the documents to move forward without being bothered by the police on their way.

“We fled from war and violence,” commented Sofia, the trans girl from Venezuela, who asks the authorities for justice for the death of his companions in Ciudad Juárez, also highlighted that he suffered physical violence in Tapachula. .

The contingent of at least 3,000 children, women, and men rested in Huixtla before continuing on their way to the Mexico Citya Guatemalan migrant asked the Migration’s national institute to provide them with the necessary papers to move freely through the country.