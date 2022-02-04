You go to the Chinese and order a portion of noodles. Really Chinese? Not really, as appears from the TV program Inspection Service of Value. The noodles from the Chinese and the nests of noodles that you buy at the supermarket are actually just Italian pasta.

Even Chinese restaurants bring this ‘mie’ over from Italy. Chinese noodle – real noodle – is something completely different. You can get them in shops. “This noodles has nothing to do with noodles,” said a restaurant owner who spoke in the broadcast. He also serves Italian ‘mie’ to Dutch people, but he gives Chinese guests to his Asian guests.