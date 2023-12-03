Middle East | Iraqi sources: US strike in Iraq kills five members of armed group

The United States has not commented on the information obtained by the Reuters news agency from several security sources.

of the United States believed to have carried out an attack in Iraq that killed five members of an Iranian-backed armed group. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Reuters bases its information on three Iraqi security sources. According to the sources, the armed group in the city of Kirkuk was preparing an attack on the US soldiers in the country.

Interviewed by news agency AFP, the security official of the Kirkuk province said on Sunday that an additional five people were injured in the attack that hit the area. The authority did not comment on the attacker.

According to an AFP source, an armed group operating in the region is linked to the former paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi, a Shia Muslim militia “integrated” into the Iraqi army. The claims have not been able to be confirmed by independent sources.

US military officials have not responded to the news agency’s request for comment. However, officials said earlier on Sunday that US and international forces had been targeted by a missile strike in northeastern Syria, but the strike caused no damage.

Reuters according to Iraq-based armed groups have claimed to have been behind more than 70 similar attacks since October 17. The groups have said the attacks are revenge for US support for Israel and its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

For example October 19 In the western part of Iraq, a base where US and other international forces operate was attacked with airplanes and rockets.

The attacks stopped during the cease-fire between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas that ended on Friday, but continued after it ended.

In November The U.S. carried out two series of strikes that it said targeted Iranian-backed militias that had previously attacked U.S. forces.

According to Reuters, the attacks killed at least ten members from two different groups. The Iraqi government has condemned the attacks, as it says they violate Iraq’s right to self-determination and further inflame the situation in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, the United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq. The United States has justified the deployment of troops in the countries by combating the resurgence of the extremist organization ISIS.