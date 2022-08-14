Arpal’s forecasters: “From the evening of Sunday 14 August the instability will be accentuated with showers and thunderstorms up to moderate, initially on the central Ponente. The phenomena will expand and intensify, with possible strong or organized thunderstorms, during the day of August 15th “

Genoa – Mid-August with rain all over Liguria. Arpal forecasters say so. The bulk of the disturbance will come tonight. And right at midnight the yellow alert for thunderstorms will be triggered (across the region): according to forecast models, the alert should then cease at 2 pm on Monday 15 August.

The situation

“In the morning a cloudy band caused weak rainfall (cumulative maximum 3.6 mm in Rocchetta Nervina, in the Imperia area), while a southern flow was established that is bringing widespread clouds over the region and anticipating the transit of a disturbance at high altitude – we read in a note by Arpal – From the evening of Sunday 14 August the instability will be accentuated with showers and thunderstorms up to moderate, initially on the central Ponente. The phenomena will extend and intensify, with possible strong or organized thunderstorms, during the day of August, also to the rest of the region. Already from Sunday evening, we will see the strengthening of the southern winds in particular on the central sector, also here in subsequent extension to the rest of Liguria. Residual instability is expected until the morning of Tuesday 16 August “.

With the arrival of the rain temperatures are decreasing: in the night between Saturday and Sunday the absolute minimum value was recorded in Pratomollo (1520 meters, in the municipality of Borzonasca, Genoa), with 9.6, while the highest minimum was recorded in Sanremo with 24.2. In the reference stations of the provincial capital cities: Genoa Functional Center and Imperia Seismic Weather Observatory 22.2, Savona Nautical Institute 22.1, La Spezia 20.1. At 13.00 the Omirl network reports 32.9 in Sarzana (La Spezia) as the highest value recorded so far.

FORECASTS

The map with the areas affected by the alert

Here are the phenomena foreseen by the meteorological warning issued today by the Hydrological Weather Functional Center (for the zones, compare the letters with the areas indicated in the map above):

SUNDAY 14 AUGUST: gradual increase in instability during the day, in the evening possible first showers or thunderstorms to the most moderate more likely on ABD and local reinforcement of ventilation up to strong from the southern quadrants on the central sectors (BDE), with possible gusts up to 50 km / h .

MONDAY 15 AUGUST: from the early hours of the night conditions of widespread instability with possible scattered thunderstorms. High probability of strong or organized thunderstorms in all areas. Reinforcement of the ventilation from the southern quadrants up to strong with possible gusts up to 60 km / h.

TUESDAY 16 AUGUST: residual instability until morning with low probability of strong thunderstorms, possible localized flooding due to rainwater disposal systems or small canals / canals. Possible punctual damages for isolated gusts of wind or tornadoes, hail and lightning, small landslides. Civil protection reminds you to observe the appropriate self-protection rules.

“We remind you that the Regional Operations Room will remain open for the entire duration of the alert – reads the note from Arpal – In the event of intense events, monitoring messages will be posted during the alert, available on the website allertaliguria.regione.liguria.itand also sent via Twitter (follow @ARPALiguria) “.