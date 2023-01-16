Microsoft Teams it is just one of the many services made available by the well-known company. It is an excellent tool used in work and school but not only, which allows you to hold meetings between multiple participants, create so-called “teams” and gather remotely to work together. A sort of online meeting room!

Of course, the service really offers many possibilities, unfortunately, however, as you may know Microsoft has decided to add a Premium version to your tool, by migrating a series of features from the standard and free version to the paid one. But when this happens will it really be worth subscribing? To answer this question I want to analyze together with you Microsoft Teams in its two versions!

Microsoft Teams, a great tool for working and more!

As anticipated, Microsoft Teams is just one of the many tools made available by the company in the Microsoft 365 package. It is an app created for smart-working back in 2016, which allows you and your team to collaborate while remaining organized and connected by comfort of your homes and/or offices.

The service makes Teams available, i.e. real channels where you can bring together groups of people in targeted and reserved spaces, the possibility of starting video meetings, share your screen with colleagues, a group chat and individual chats with which you can communicate privately with each member of your team, a calendar synchronized with Outlook to better organize yourself and much more. In short, the possibilities are not lacking.

However, with the beginning of February 2023, the Premium version of the service will be introduced in all respects, which will guarantee certain advantages only to subscribers.

But the benefits?

The functions included in the Premium version of Microsoft Teams are not few, just as the company itself declares:

“Microsoft Teams Premium is a Teams add-on license that enables organizations with Microsoft 365 subscriptions to enhance the Teams experience with benefits such as

more personalized and intelligent webinars and meetings

greater security for meetings

advanced management and reporting capabilities for IT

advanced virtual appointments”

In particular, there are a number of features that until now were guaranteed to all users, but which with the arrival of the subscription they will be moved instead and will only be usable by owners of the Premium version. We are talking about:

“Subtitles translated in real time

Timeline indicators in Teams meeting recordings for when a user left or joined meetings

Custom organization set mode scenes

Virtual appointments: SMS notifications

Virtual Appointments: Organization analysis in the Teams admin center

Virtual Appointments: View Scheduled Queue”

Below we also release a special gallery of images that perfectly show all the differences. Our advice is to consult them properly to try to understand which plan can best cover your needs!

And is it really worth it?

In short, having analyzed every aspect of this new conformation of the Microsoft Teams service, the question arises spontaneously: is it worth subscribing? Certainly before we can answer we have to talk about prices.

Unfortunately an official rate has not yet been declared, but Microsoft itself has shared a hypothesis about $10 a month. It is certainly not an excessively high price, which all in all is affordable for many users, but nobody wants to spend money “unnecessarily” for this reason it is important to weigh all the pros and cons.

Let’s start immediately from the most obvious consideration: if you are a user who uses Microsoft Teams only as an employee/student, in other words as a spectator, probably a Premium membership would do you no good. After all, these are tools dedicated to those who have to actively create and manage meetings and groups, not just assist.

That said, if you’re the one organizing and managing your team’s work, then perhaps Premium tools they could help you out, as they allow you to consult more specific data, manage queues and access to meetings and teams more efficiently, as well as send notifications/reminders and much more: features that will surely allow you to keep the situation under control much more easily . If so, it’s probably about $10 well spent!