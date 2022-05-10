Nowadays, games in physical format are increasingly rare, since digital is easier to acquire by means of payment, and above all that they can be obtained directly in the second one of launch, This leads us to the fact that maybe there will be a new form of backwards compatibility, one that maybe microsoft will incorporate in the not too distant future.

The company has now filed a patent for a system that can encourage more than one user to purchase a console. Xbox Series S. It describes a system that allows an external drive to authenticate a company game and let the player access the digital version of that game through the online store without any problem.

This is a very viable option for those who do not want to acquire a xbox series x, which obviously costs twice as much, but has that invaluable factor for old-school collectors. Above all, all users who saved their copies of past consoles as Xbox 360 Y Xbox Onea huge catalog.

On the other hand, it is not mentioned at any time if the function will allow you to download the video game permanently, or if it will be a kind of key that will require you to analyze the disk every time you want to use it. Also, it is possible that it is single-use, this in order to prevent people from sharing games, something that had already been seen at the beginning of the Xbox One.

In related news microsoft. Many of its users had problems last weekend, this when trying to play online or even trying to run certain games that did not work.

Via: gamerant