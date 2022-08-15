As is known, the last generation of video game consoles has practically ended, and that has led companies to give their final numbers, with 117.2 million being the results of Sony. For its part, microsoft has been more ambiguous with his statement, since they did not give numbers, but a comparison based on PlayStation.

Through some documents microsoft sent to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense in Brazil, it was only mentioned that its console sold the half generated by its direct competitor. No specific figures were given for the units sold, so it could be figures that perhaps they do not want to make known to the general public.

If approximate results are obtained, the total number of consoles sold would be just over 50 million, but thus leaving aside the first device that they launched in their history at the end of the 2001. Being thus the second place of its generations present in the industry, the first place is covered by neither more nor less than Xbox 360his most valued creation so far.

Currently, both xbox series x What yes have managed to collect more than 15.98 million consoles sold, of which the majority are the cheapest model, to which is added that the production of X-series still slow. With the arrival of big productions next year, it is likely that the numbers will continue to rise due to exclusives such as Starfield.

Via: TheVerge