Developer Asobo has finally shared a release date for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s previously delayed Top Gun expansion, with the free update now due to arrive on 25th May.

Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion was announced last June as part of the Xbox and Bethesday Showcase. It was initially due to launch last November along with the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie but was delayed when Paramount Pictures made the decision to postpone the film’s release into this year.

Asobo has yet to fully detail what Flight Simulator players can expect from its free Top Gun expansion, but we do know it’ll include the F-18 among other things, and aims to give players first-hand experience of “what it’s like to Be a US Navy Top Gun.”

You can get a taste of the Top Gun expansion around the 1:46 mark.

Presumably, we’ll learn a little more prior to the expansion’s 25th May release date, which puts its arrival two days ahead of the movie’s launch.

Flight Simulator’s free Top Gun expansion will continue a busy year for Microsoft Flight Simulator. March bought the sim’s eighth World Update since launch – giving Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra the makeover treatment – and Asobo has said to expect at least four more World Updates before the year is through, alongside the likes of new Sim Updates, DLSS support, and, of course, helicopters.