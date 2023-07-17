The detail emerged from a document published by the US court following the process that saw Microsoft oppose the FTC for the acquisition.

The agreement between Microsoft And Nintendo post acquisition of Activision Blizzard King it seems to be much better than the one Microsoft has made with Sony, since it includes all the company’s games and not just the Call of Duty series.

Playstation loses us

All future ABK games will come to Nintendo consoles

Note that a sony the same deal had been offered in January 2022, but the Japanese multinational had turned it down. Now, cornered, it has been forced to sign a minor deal, which only provides for the military shooter series.

So Nintendo will get many more games after the acquisition, which includes all those launched by the company as a whole, including those of Blizzard.

In the document Microsoft itself claims that it is contractually obligated to launch all future Activision Blizzard games on Nintendo’s platforms, which will not happen with PlayStation. So we can assume that Activision Blizzard’s titles in the future will definitely come out on Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, and Sony’s consoles as the case may be.

Naturally we will have to see how the situation will evolve, but it seems that the first effect of Sony’s opposition to Microsoft for the acquisition has already manifested itself and will not make many gamers happy.