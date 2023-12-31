L'Japanese space industry is experiencing a phase of growth and innovation, thanks to the contribution of several companies that develop and supply microsatellites for various purposes. These companies, which combine Japan's technological and entrepreneurial expertise, are attracting the attention and support of domestic and international investors, who see the space sector as a business and development opportunity.

One such company is Axelspacefounded in 2008 by a group of former students from the University of Tokyo, which deals with Earth observation via a constellation of microsatellites called AxelGlobe.

The company announced on December 21 that it had raised 6.24 billion yen ($43.9 million) in a Series D round from several Japanese companies and venture funds, bringing the total funds raised from its foundation to 14.3 billion yen.

Axelspace currently operates five microsatellites which provide medium resolution images of the Earth's surface, useful for applications such as agriculture, natural resource management, security and defense.

The company plans to expand its constellation to 10 satellites by 2025to increase the frequency and coverage of images, among other things Axelspace launched a new service called AxelLinerwhich consists of manufacturing and supplying microsatellites for other customers, offering a “one-stop service” that also includes satellite launch and operations.

Axelspace makes use of the collaboration of two other Japanese companies, Misumi Group Ltd. And Yuki Holdings Inc., which are part of an alliance for the mass production of small satellites. The goal of the alliance is to reduce satellite production costs and times, leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of the three companies. The first demonstration satellite from this alliance is scheduled for launch in early 2024.

“With this financing, we hope to further consolidate the commercial foundations of AxelGlobe and AxelLiner services and establish ourselves as a leading player in the provision of complete microsatellite solutions”

he has declared Yuya Nakamura, president and CEO of Axelspacein a statement about the latest round of funding.

All companies involved in the production of Japanese microsatellites

Axelspace isn't the only Japanese company working on microsatellites. Another example is Spirewhich runs a large cubesat constellation for meteorological and monitoring data. Spire has one based in Tokyo and offers its customers a service called “space as a service”, which consists of offering satellites and related functionalities, such as communication, control and data analysis.

Spire has won several customers in Japan and Asia, including government agencies, private companies and universities, among others he also collaborated with Axelspace for the launch of some of its satellites, taking advantage of Axelspace's shared launch platform. The two companies said they want to continue to cooperate to promote the development of Japanese and Asian space industry.

Investor interest in Japanese space companies is growing, as shown by the recent financing rounds of Axelspace and Spire, but also of other companies such as Astroscale and ispace. Astroscale, founded in 2013deals with the removal of space debris, offering cleanup and prevention services.

The company has raised more than $376 million, including a $76 million Series G round in February, which saw participation from Japanese satellite maker Mitsubishi Electric. Astroscale launched its first debris removal demonstration satellite in March and plans to launch its first commercial service in 2023.

Finally we have ispace, founded in 2010, deals with lunar exploration, with the aim of providing transport services and use of lunar resources. The company raised more than 200 million dollars and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Aprilbecoming the first Japanese space company to do so. ispace launched its first lunar lander in November, but the vehicle crashed during landing.

The company said it plans to continue its mission and launch its second lander in 2023; these examples show how the Japanese space industry is in turmoil and expanding, thanks to the contribution of various companies that develop and supply microsatellites for various purposes.

