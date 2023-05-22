This Sunday, May 21, the famous star of Mexican soap operas, Michelle Renaud, worried her thousands of fans after revealing that she was emergency admission to hospital for “health problems”.

It was through her account on the Instagram platform that the 34-year-old actress shared that she would have to cancel her performances due to her unstable health.

“Due to health problems we will not be able to be with you today at the Somos Houston Festival, and I was dying to talk to you!” Said Danilo Carrera’s ex-girlfriend, with a photograph showing her arm with the bracelet admission to the clinic.

Likewise, the artist born in Mexico City made it clear that her current partner, Matias Novoawas accompanying her in this complicated moment.

“Thank you for taking care of me at all times and being so understanding with me. I do not know what I would do without you. I love you”, the famous expressed as a way of thanking Novoa.

Despite the fact that Michelle Renaud did not give further details about what is happening to her and has not spoken again on networks, users begin to speculate that the actress could be pregnantThis is because of the recent rumors that have been circulating in the media.

However, the actor couple has not come out to confirm or deny the rumors of the possible pregnancy, but they are expected to do so soon.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp