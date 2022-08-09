In a profile on social networks, the first lady compared her relationship with religion with the images of the former president

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro shared an old video of the former president on her social media profile. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) participating in a celebration of Umbanda, a religion of African origin. Accompanied by the images, she wrote: “That can right! I don’t talk about God”.

The video was recorded last year during an event at the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, in Salvador. Images of Lula getting a popcorn shower were shared on a profile on social networks of the deputy Paulo Teixeira (EN) on August 26, 2021.

“Lula in Salvador blessed and protected by the popcorn bath used in offerings to the Orixás Obaluayê in Umbanda”wrote the deputy at the time.

In a note, Lula’s adviser said that the former president respects religions and their freedom of worship and does not antagonize religious manifestations.

Michelle Bolsonaro is an evangelical linked to the Baptist Church. During the launch of the Bolsonaro-Braga Netto ticket, the first lady made a speech in a religious tone and said that the president “is a chosen one of God”. Since 2018, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) nods to evangelicals, the electoral base that helped him to reach the presidency.

Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, shows that Bolsonaro has 62% of voting intentions among evangelicals in the 1st round. Lula, on the other hand, scores better among Catholics: he has 50% of voting intentions among supporters of this religious segment.

The survey heard 3500 voters from July 31 to August 2, 2022 in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The overall margin of error is 2 percentage points, being higher when a subgroup of the population is considered in isolation. In the case of evangelicals, the margin is 3.1 percentage points. With Catholics, 2.5 pp The confidence interval is 95%. The registration of the survey at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-08398/2022.