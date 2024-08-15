Michelle Impossible and Friends 2024: previews (cast and guests) of the third episode in rerun, August 15

Tonight, Thursday 15 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the third episode of Michelle Impossible and Friends 2024 will be broadcast, Michelle Hunziker’s show now in its third edition. The great variety show returns to the Mediaset flagship, featuring exceptional guests, increasingly impossible artistic performances, the orchestra – conducted by maestro Valeriano Chiaravalle – and the dance troupe with choreography by Laccio. Michelle Hunziker will be the hostess, but above all the great star of the show: she will welcome great Italian and international artists into a renovated studio and will involve them in unpredictable and choral performances. This time too, the presenter will put herself on the line 360 ​​degrees: we will see her sing, dance and tell her story without filters. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

What is the cast (and guests) of Michelle Impossible and Friends 2024? In the permanent cast for all three evenings scheduled we will find the Gialappa’s Band, Katia Follesa, Andrea Pucci, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Barbieri and Scintilla. Also present is the orchestra – conducted by maestro Valeriano Chiaravalle – and a dance troupe. With them and Michelle, many guests from the Mediaset galaxy and beyond. In the third appointment, the presenter will host on the stage of Michelle Impossible & Friends Mika, Claudio Amendola, Max Angioni and Biagio Antonacci.

Michelle Hunziker will be the hostess, but above all the great star of the show: she will welcome great Italian and international artists in a renovated studio and will involve them in unpredictable and choral performances. New in this edition “Lugano amara”: the parody of the famous Turkish series “Terra amara” with an incredible cast, the irreverent commentary of the Gialappa’s Band and the participation of Aurora Ramazzotti.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Michelle Impossible and Friends 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast in reruns on Thursday evenings at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone thanks to an internet connection.