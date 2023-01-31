Former first lady says “the Senate needs to change”; election to define the new president will be on Wednesday (Feb 1st)

On the eve of the election that will choose the new president of the Senate, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro made a publication on her profile on Instagram endorsing the candidacy of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN). She published a record of the PL dinner held in Brasilia on Monday (30.jan) and stated that “the Senate needs to change”.

The dispute for the presidency of the Senate is fierce between Marinho and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which seeks re-election with the support of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Also running for office is Senator Eduardo Girao (We can EC).

Here is Michelle’s post:

Michelle attended the event promoted by the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, with congressmen elected by the party to intensify Marinho’s campaign. On the occasion, the former first lady stated that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “resting” in the United States.

When asked what the date of Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil will be, Michelle was silent. Recently, Valdemar stated that the former first lady could be a candidate for the Planalto Palace in 2026.

Watch (23s):

Michelle returned from the US on Thursday (26.jan). She traveled with her husband and their daughter, Laura, 12 years old, on December 30, 2022. The family stayed at a vacation home owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo, in Kissimmee, about 35 km from Orlando, Florida).

DISPUTE FOR THE SENATE

The election will be held on Wednesday (Feb 1st). To command the Casa Alta, the candidate must receive at least 41 favorable votes. If no one reaches the goal, the vote goes to the 2nd round. The lawsuit is secret.