The Pole was victorious on Bastille Day after being the only survivor of a breakout that, at one point, included some twenty competitors. Alone, the INEOS Grenadiers man finished 47 seconds ahead of Maxim Van Gils. The podium was closed by Tadej Pogačar, who attacked in the final kilometer, chipped Jonas Vingegaard by four seconds and added another four by bonus, closing a fruitful day for the UAE. Harold Tejada, the best Latin American of the day.

On Friday, July 14, the 13th stage of the Tour de France took place, a 138-kilometre mountain route -the first of three that will take place this weekend- from Châtillon-sur-Chlaronne to Grand Colombier. Was Michal Kwiatkowski who was left with the victory after holding on from the break, beating a quartet of pursuers.

The race rolled at a high pace, with about twenty riders fleeing who tried to escape, but the vast majority were caught with 20 kilometers to go.

The INEOS Grenadiers member attacked the Frenchman Quentin Pacher from behind -who wanted to break away at the front of the race- and kept the pace better than the British James Shaw, the Colombian Harold Tejada and the Belgian Maxim Van Gilswhom he led by 47 seconds.

