Michael Keaton is undoubtedly one of the most beloved cinematic Batman ever: the protagonist of Tim Burton’s first two films on Gotham’s masked executioner has a place of his own in the hearts of fans, as evidenced by the many displays of affection received in sight. of his highly anticipated return in the film on Flash.

While Keaton himself reveals that he is still in the 1989 Batman costume, therefore, the actor also reveals his answer to a rather thorny question: what is the Batman that most of all has struck you among those that have appeared on the big screen in recent years?

There is everything between Bale and Affleck, but the Birdman star wisely preferred to praise an outsider: “I’ll tell you what’s a great version, in case you’ve never heard of it: Will Arnett’s for LEGO Batman is really fun“was the answer that Keaton gave to the question posed by Stephen Colbert during his last visit.

A Batman which is certainly less talked about than the two live-action versions, but which in fact was considered decidedly deserving by most of the fans: right, therefore, to give to the good Will some of that visibility which Bale and Affleck certainly don’t miss, don’t you think? Speaking of old Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, George Clooney has ruled out his return in the Flash.