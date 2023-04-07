Saturday, April 8, 2023
Michael Jordan, on alert: they arrest a thief who entered his mansion

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Michael Jordan, on alert: they arrest a thief who entered his mansion


close

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was listed as the greatest player in NBA history.

The young man was arrested by the authorities after calls from the neighbors.

Michael Jordanthe symbol of the NBA, is in the news again and now because of an attempted robbery in one of his properties.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, can we wait any longer?: Klopp was clear about his comeback with Liverpool)

But meanwhile, the icon of the Chicago Bulls was surprised when a young thief broke into his mansion.

thief arrested

A call from his neighbors alerted the police to the presence of an unknown person in the house that Jordan put up for sale.

Neighbors alerted officers that someone was at the home located in the 2700 block of Point Lane.

It was about an 18-year-old boy named Raiden Hagedornand now faces various charges, including criminal damage to property.

Jordan hasn’t lived in the mansion since he put it up for sale in 2012, and hasn’t been able to sell it since. Its current price is 15 million dollars.

The mansion has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a tennis court. In addition, at its entrance is the famous number 23 that identified the player in the NBA.

SPORTS

