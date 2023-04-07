Michael Jordan, on alert: they arrest a thief who entered his mansion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Michael Jordan was listed as the greatest player in NBA history.
Michael Jordan was listed as the greatest player in NBA history.
The young man was arrested by the authorities after calls from the neighbors.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Michael Jordanthe symbol of the NBA, is in the news again and now because of an attempted robbery in one of his properties.
(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, can we wait any longer?: Klopp was clear about his comeback with Liverpool)
But meanwhile, the icon of the Chicago Bulls was surprised when a young thief broke into his mansion.
thief arrested
A call from his neighbors alerted the police to the presence of an unknown person in the house that Jordan put up for sale.
Neighbors alerted officers that someone was at the home located in the 2700 block of Point Lane.
It was about an 18-year-old boy named Raiden Hagedornand now faces various charges, including criminal damage to property.
Jordan hasn’t lived in the mansion since he put it up for sale in 2012, and hasn’t been able to sell it since. Its current price is 15 million dollars.
The mansion has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a tennis court. In addition, at its entrance is the famous number 23 that identified the player in the NBA.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Michael #Jordan #alert #arrest #thief #entered #mansion
Leave a Reply