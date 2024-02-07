At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida, A visibly drunk man was arrested after walking around naked last Monday.. The subject moved through the establishment until he reached the baggage inspection area, where he was intercepted by authorities.

Clearly intoxicated, the man who was identified as Martin Evmitov, 36, parked his car in the parking lot and He entered the establishment and then took off all his clothes, as reported by the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

The odyssey at Miami airport

Wandering through the airport completely naked, Evmitov continued his journey until tried to go through a security checkpoint and ran into Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, to whom he spoke incoherently. He then deviated from the control area and attempted to open a door that was marked “restricted access,” but was unsuccessful.

According to information collected by the New York Post, The man approached the baggage inspection area, where TSA agents were waiting for him along with police officers.. There, he was arrested by officers and taken into custody after attempting to resist. In the images captured from inside the terminal, he can be seen leaning over the baggage belt in order to get on, while two officers try to stop him.

The man was arrested by two TSA agents as he walked through security checkpoints naked.

The charges faced by the naked man at the Miami airport

Due to inappropriate behavior in a public sector, the man faces charges of disorderly conduct, assault on authorities – on two occasions – and exposure of sexual organs. Furthermore, he was blacklisted that prohibits using the airportand later booked into the Broward jail with bail of US$3,500.

At the hearing that took place in court on Tuesday morning, the judge ordered him to undergo mental health examinations, and prohibited him from using alcohol or other drugs that alter the nervous system.

Incredibly, he is not the only man who was seen walking naked through an airport in the United States. In September of last year, a similar case was documented by people waiting for a flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.