The well-known ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa has shocked social networks after posting a Tweet in which she harshly criticizes the latest decisions by Warner Bros. —such as the unexpected cancellation of “Batgirl”— and attacks the Marvel fanboys before the dc universe movies. What did the former star of adult tapes say?

From her official Twitter account, the Lebanese model spoke about one of the recent controversies that have hit the world of entertainment.

“Don’t talk to me about how Marvel is better than DC when every time DC tries to break ground and do something exciting, Warner Bros. cuts them off at the knees.” Khalifa wrote.

Mia Khalifa’s tweet about the DC Universe, Marvel and Warner Bros. Photo: Mia Khalifa/Twitter

The internet celebrity received several responses from her followers. One of them was a meme of an older version of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker (a clown). To this, Mia replied, “This is how I feel about being a DC fan.”

The future of Warner Bros. and DC against Marvel

This past year, 2022, Warner Bros. news has been headed by headlines that have put the studio in the eye of the storm. From the complaints against Ezra Miller that put the premiere of “The Flash” at stake to the recent cancellation of “Batgirl” both in theaters and streaming.

Discovery+ and HBO Max will soon bring their streaming content together. Photo: CNET.

Also, after the purchase of Warner Bros. by Discovery, the HBO Max platform – where its main original series and movies are located – begins to be in danger after a strong rumor indicates that it would be absorbed by Discovery +.

And while this is happening, Marvel has already announced its next productions both in theaters and on the Disney + platform, so the competition continues in favor of the house directed by Kevin Feige.

Marvel Studios Phase 6 projects. Photo: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm

Undoubtedly, corporate decisions that will reflect changes in the coming months and that harm users and fans of Warner Bros. productions more than anything else.