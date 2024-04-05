M

Honi Vidente is a renowned Cuban astrologer who has gained fame because many of his predictions have come true. The fortune teller, she usually talks about what she has in store for each zodiac sign, but also for great personalities in entertainment, politics and sports. On this occasion, issued a warning about the next solar eclipse that will be enjoyed in the United States next Monday, April 8, and about earthquakes.

In his collaboration with the environment The Herald of Mexico, Mhoni said the solar eclipse would cause the strongest earthquake in history. “It is going to completely move the energies in the entire world,” he declared. He added that the earthquake could have a magnitude of 9.5 in the Indian Ocean, in Indonesia, in Japan.

He also said that it will cause tremors in America. This caused alert, especially due to the events that occurred in recent days, close to the sighting of the solar eclipse: this Wednesday an earthquake was recorded in Taiwan and today an earthquake in New York.

The seer emphasized that for ancient cultures, such as the Egyptians and the Mayans, the Sun was considered a god and, When this is eclipsed, catastrophes are generated.

“This eclipse is coming very strong. There are going to be very strong phenomena throughout the world. It is going to reinvent us. But the dark forces are going to be very present,” said Mhoni. He also assured that there will be important changes in the climate and that very powerful hurricanes should be expected, in addition to seismic movements.

Mhoni Vidente predicted what will happen in the world due to the eclipse. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

The signs that will be most affected by the eclipse

About the signs that will be most affected due to this astronomical phenomenon, having strong mood swings and negative energy, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that they will be those of water, that is, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio, since they are affected by the Moon and will be very irritable, they could probably feel sick and will not be able to sleep.

He also recommended not going to the dentist, not removing any teeth, not having any cosmetic or medical surgery, nor investing money. He advised that a break be taken on Monday. and wait until the 11th to perform some type of medical intervention until the energies that will be stirred up by the eclipse calm down.

Pregnant women advised to wear a silver chain with a medal of Saint Jude Thaddeus or Saint Benedict. Or a silver Christ.

It should be said that Mhoni Vidente's predictions have no scientific basis nor are they verifiable. However, over time he has gained the credibility of his followers for having been correct in different predictions.