The brand new one MG3 it's a city ​​car hybrid (full hybrid) segment B, characterized by advanced technology and a high combination of performance, efficiency and comfort. At launch in Europe, three trim levels will be available, all equipped with the new Hybrid+ powertrain. This hybrid system, developed by MG, includes a larger battery and a more powerful electric motorsetting new standards in the B segment.

The new MG3 is the smallest model in the manufacturer's current range, but has generous dimensions for the segment B.

MG3 Hybrid+

With a length of 4,113 mma width of 1,797 mma height of 1,502 mm it's a wheelbase of 2,570 mmthe car has sufficient space for passengers and luggage.

The trunk has a capacity of 293 litres in five-seater configuration, while the dry weight of the car is 1,285 kg.

MG3 features Hybrid+ hybrid technology

Hybrid+ hybrid technology makes its debut on the new MG3. The first non-plug-in hybrid system fitted to an MG model is made up of five key elements: internal combustion engine, transmission, battery, electric motor and generator.

The system develops a system power of up to 143 kW (197 hp)with combined consumption of 4.4 l/100 km and emissions of 100 g/km of CO2.

Performance is also good: from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds and from 80 to 120 km/h in just 5 seconds. Specifically, the MG3 is equipped with a petrol engine 1.5 liters with 75 kW (102 HP) and 128 Nm it's a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor And 250 Nm, as well as a separate generator to optimize braking recovery. The thermal unit has been optimized to achievethermal efficiency of 41%.

How the MG hybrid system works

The operation of the Hybrid+ system varies depending on charging conditions, acceleration and speed. The driver can thus select different types of operation. There EV mode Allows electric-only operation while in mode Series the thermal engine powers the generator to provide power to the electric motor.

The mode Series and Refill Allows series driving with the ability to recharge the battery while in mode Driving and Charging transfers power to the wheels while charging the battery. Finally, the mode Parallel it involves both motors in providing power to the wheels.

The driver can also choose between three driving modes: Eco, Standard and Sportwhich influence the car's response to optimize fuel economy or performance.

The interior of the MG3 features a very rich interior already in the basic version of the range. The MG3 dashboard features a dual display, with a 7″ digital instrument cluster and a touch screen10.25″ infotainment.

Much attention was paid to reactivity and ease of use, with the presence of the classic physical buttons “on piano” integrated under the central screen.

The ADAS on the MG3

The MG3 is also equipped with several systems ADAS of safety and driving assistance to Italian customers. Among the system features MG Pilot there are lane keeping and adaptive cruise controlwhich together allow level 2 assisted driving with the Traffic Jam Assist. Furthermore, the equipment includes the automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

Settings and equipment

MG provides three trim levels for the MG3: Standard, Comfort and Luxury. Although full details and prices will only be available when orders open, the base car comes with features such as climate control, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, a Bluetooth audio system and four USB ports. More advanced versions also include 360 degree cameras for external vision, heated front seats and steering wheel, upholstery in synthetic leather and keyless entry.

When purchasing, you can customize the MG3 with a variety of alloy wheels and seven body colors to choose from (York White, St Moritz Blue, Flaming Red, Morning Yellow, Pearl Black, Blade Silver and Hampstead Grey).

Price

The price of the MG3 could be around 20,000 euros. The official price list will be communicated at a later time, following the presentation of Geneva 2024.

MG3 Hybrid+ TECHNICAL SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES POWERTRAIN Hybrid+ Theme engine 1.5 liter 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine Heat engine power 75 kW (102 hp) Heat engine torque 128 Nm Electric motor power 100 kW (136 hp) Electric motor torque (Nm) 250 Nm Combined system power (kW) 143 kW (197 hp) Transmission 3-speed automatic Battery capacity 1.83 kWh – 350V Traction Front PERFORMANCE Max speed (km/h) 170 0-100 km/h (seconds) 8.0 80-120 km/h (seconds) 5.0 CO2 (g/km) 100 Consumption (l/100km) 4.4 DIMENSIONS Height (mm) 1,502 Length (mm) 4.113 Width (mm) 1,797 Pitch (mm) 2,570 Kerb weight (kg) 1,285 Luggage capacity (litres) 293 No. passengers 5 MG3 Hybrid+ technical data sheet

