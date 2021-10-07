MG announces two electric vehicles new generation that will enter the European market later this year. The new models are the MG Marvel R Electric SUV and the station wagon MG5 Electric. The MG brand thus expands in Europe after the launch of MG ZS EV And MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid.

Both EV vehicles they can count on autonomy in WLTP of about 400 km and are affordable at affordable prices low cost. The electric SUV with three engines and a 70 kWh battery can be purchased at a lower price of 40,000 euros, which goes down further thanks to theState eco-bonus they regional incentives.

MG Marvel R Electric, features

These second generation models are designed according to the approach ofEvolution Design by MG. There Marvel R Electric it is characterized as a vehicle ‘Tech Style’ and presents a minimalist design.

Low cost electric SUV MG Marvel R Electric

The C-segment luxury high-tech lifestyle SUV is long 4,674 mm, 1,919 mm wide And 1,618 mm high. The step of 2,800 mm offers a generous interior space. The Marvel R is also equipped with a aluminum subframe and solutions normally found only in sports cars. The frame is not only stronger, but also lighter. The Marvel R Electric also features a 357 liters in volume, which can be expanded up to 1,396 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Additional front space of 150 liters in rear-wheel drive versions

The rear-wheel drive version also features a 150 liters of luggage space in the front under the “hood,” also known as frunk (front trunk). In addition, the SUV has a maximum towing weight of 750 kg and is therefore suitable for towing a (small) trailer

MG Marvel R Electric, electric motors and performance

The MG Marvel R Electric can rely on all-wheel drive with three electric motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear axle. The versions Comfort And Luxury they both have the rear-wheel Drive, two electric motors, a system power of 132 kW (180 PS), 410 Nm of torque and a‘WLTP range of 402 kilometers.

MG Marvel R Electric is available in two configurations, with a range of over 400 km

The version Performance adds an electric motor to the front axle. It therefore offers permanent all-wheel drive.

System power and peak torque are set at 212 kW (288 hp) and 665 Nm of torque, combined with a range of 370 kilometers (WLTP).

MG Marvel R Electric, autonomy and recharge

Both versions are powered by one 70 kWh lithium-ion battery and offer fast charging capability at a public charging point (B.C) thanks to 11 kW three-phase charger on board.

All versions are equipped with a 70 kWh battery

The battery is also suitable for ultra-fast charging (A.D) which allows you to reload up to 80% in about 40 minutes. Furthermore, the control offered by the internal heat pump ensures optimal charging performance at low temperatures.

The declared autonomy of the Tri-Motor version is 370 km in WLTP, while the rear-wheel drive travels with a single charge up to 402 km. Another striking feature of the MG Marvel R Electric is the V2L system (vehicle-to-load).

MG Marvel R Electric in DC fast charging, from 0 to 80% in about 40 minutes

This technology allows the lithium ion battery to be used for provide energy to an external electrical system, such as an electric scooter, laptop, or even another BEV vehicle.

Version Tri-Motor Rear-wheel Drive Max power: 212 kW (288 HP) 132 kW (180 PS) Max torque: 665 Nm 410 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 4.9 sec 7.9 sec Max speed: 200 km / h 200 km / h Battery: 70 kWh 70 kWh WLTP autonomy: 370 km 402 km On-board charger (AC): 11 kW 11 kW Charging time DC 5-80%: 43 min 43 min Empty mass: 1,920 kg 1.810 kg Technical characteristics MG Marvel R Electric

MG Marvel R Electric bidirectional charging V2L

The MG Marvel R Electric is also standard equipped with a V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) system. This allows the battery to supply power to an external electrical system.

The V2L system includes a charging cable which on one side has the thorn of type 2 which plugs into the car’s charging socket, and on the other side is equipped with a multiple socket with household sockets. The V2L system has a maximum load capacity of up to 2,500 W, and is especially useful in situations where there is no electrical outlet available.

MG Marvel R Electric charges an electric bike thanks to the V2L (vehicle-to-load) system.

By simply plugging in the plug, all electrical devices can be powered by MG Marvel R Electric’s 70 kWh battery, such as a kettle, one electric scooter or a laptop. Furthermore, it is not necessary to start the car to operate the V2L. You can also charge another electric car.

MG Marvel R Electric, infotainment with 19.4 “display

The top of the range model is characterized as an elegant “Lifestyle” SUV. Inside the MG Marvel R Electric also offers a digital instrumentation with a touch screen from 19.4 ″ and the controls of the brand new connectivity system MG iSMART.

The MG iSMART system features a wide range of functions (online) and connection via a smartphone application, with which some functions can also be controlled remotely.

Instrument panel with large 19.4-inch display

Besides DAB +, Bluetooth, USB ports, Wi-Fi hotspot to connect mobile devices to the Internet and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the system also offers some online functions such as the situation of the real-time traffic, the search for a parking space, the search for an MG store, the weather forecast and the online music of Amazon Prime.

Thanks to voice control, the system can be operated very easily and hands-free. In addition, the infotainment software is always updated thanks to the firmware over-the-air.

12.3 ″ MG Marvel R Electric cockpit instrument panel

With the app, vehicle owners have access to a number of convenient remote functions, such as Find My Vehicle, Status Checking, Vehicle Statistics and Health Scan, Route Planning, Calendar Synchronizing, Charging Management and MG Touchpoint.

ADS MG Pilot on the Marvel R Electric SUV

In the MG Marvel R Electric, MG Pilot includes 14 advanced systems of driving assistance (ADAS) which warn the driver of potential dangers and intervene if necessary. This includes collision warning and intelligent systems that help maintain traction and stability.

ADAS MG Pilot systems overview

New on the MG Marvel R Electric are ELK (maintenance of the emergency lane) e DWS (sleepiness detection system).

MG Marvel R Electric price, how much does the low-cost SUV cost?

Prices for Europe of the new MG Marvel R Electric start at € 39,990 for the version Comfort. With an increase of € 4,000, the SUV is available in the specification Luxury (€ 43,990). The most complete and powerful version, the Performance, is available starting from € 47,990.

MG Marvel R Electric Comfort: € 39,990

MG Marvel R Electric Luxury: € 43,990

MG Marvel R Electric Performance: € 47,990

MG Marvel R Electric VIDEO

Photo MG Marvel R Electric

