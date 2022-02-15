The Liga MX Femenil will take a break this week because we have reached the FIFA date window corresponding to the month of February and for the Senior Women’s National Team it implies a couple of important matches, because beyond the rivals, it is the beginning of the Mexican journey ahead of the 2023 Australia/New Zealand World Cup.
The first of these two qualifying matches for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship will be against Suriname in what will be the Tri Femenil’s debut in Nuevo León, when it was decided that the Estadio Universitario, home of Tigres and Tigres Femenil, will be responsible for hosting said match. .
Mónica Vergara’s Women’s Tri comes after finishing 2021 with a couple of games against Canada, rescuing a victory and a draw against the Olympic champions and direct zone rivals. Now, they will start the year with a couple of official meetings and the first litmus tests for Mónica Vergara.
These are the ones chosen by Mónica Vergara for these two games:
Emily Alvarado, Alejandria Godinez, Itzel Gonzalez.
Rebeca Bernal, Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Jimena López, Kenti Robles, Karina Rodríguez, Bianca Sierra.
Nancy Antonio, Alexia Delgado, Diana García, Carolina Jaramillo, Stephany Mayor, Lizbeth Ovalle, Maricarmen Reyes, Anika Rodríguez, María Sánchez.
Alicia Cervantes, Myra Delgadillo, Katty Martínez and Joseline Montoya.
The Women’s Tri match against Suriname can be seen this coming Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM through the screens of TUDN and, in the absence of official confirmation from the television station, on TV Azteca.
According to what we have seen Monica Vergara during 2021, this is the eleven that we could see this Thursday:
Emily Alvarado: Kenti Robles, Greta Espinoza, Cristina Ferral, Jimena López: Rebeca Bernal, Nancy Antonio, Diana García; Stephany Mayor, Katty Martinez, Maria Sanchez.
