



02:00 © France 24

Once a month the water tanker passes through the Mexican municipality of Tablas del Pozo. Women are in charge of bringing water to their homes, spending 64% of their time in the job according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico; The situation has forced them not to work or study. However, the five drums of water they must fill are not enough, causing families to have to go to private companies, which charge around $135 for the service. Special report by our correspondent in Mexico, Aurore Bayoud.