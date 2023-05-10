The Mexican population could spend on gifts from the Mother’s day from 300 pesos to 30 thousand pesos. We tell you what are the gifts that Mexicans prefer to spend on for the heads of the household.

According to the National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC) for the celebration of May 10, Mexicans could spend 300 pesos to buy a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers; from 3,500 to 4,000 pesos for a lunch or dinner in a restaurant and up to 30,000 pesos for the purchase of a washing machine or other electrical appliance.

This was estimated by ANPEC when announcing the results of the market study to estimate the consumption that families will carry out this May 10.

Among the most sought after options, ANPEC highlighted buying a dozen roses or a box of chocolates which last year cost an average of 230 pesos, now in 2023 they can reach a price of between 286 and 300 pesos; that is, an increase of 19.58%.

Making a roast meat at home for 10 people in 2022 represented an expense 2 thousand 400 averagewhile in 2023 it will cost 3 thousand 500 pesoswith an increase of thousand 100 for the increase in the price of meat.

Meanwhile, celebrating mom with a lunch or dinner at a restaurant will cost approximately 400 pesos and the bill for ten people translates into 4 thousand pesoswhich in 2022 was 3 thousand on average.

Giving away casual clothes, blouses or dresses, represented in 2022 an average expense of 400 pesoswhile in 2023 it will represent an expense of no less than 600 pesos. Also, the cost of branded sports shoes ranges around thousand 900 pesoswhen a year ago they cost on average thousand 500 pesos. An original perfume in 2023 costs from 2,000 to 2,400 pesos, while in 2022 it had a price of 1,600 to 800.

Another highly sought after gift for mothers in their day are costume jewelery products, for which ANPEC reported that a set of fantasy necklace and earrings it costs up to 600 pesoswhile last year it was achieved in 300.

Pampering mom in her day with a haircut and dye, nail fix, manicure and pedicure with massage included in a spa can cost up to 2 thousand 500.

Some families take advantage of this celebration to replace broken household appliances and make it a gift to mom. The appliances that are changed the most on these dates are the washing machine and the refrigerator.

A car wash center that in 2022 had an average price of 18 thousand pesostoday it oscillates between the 25 thousand and 30 thousand pesos at least. The most basic refrigerators are currently priced at 13 thousand pesoswhen a year ago they cost on average 10 thousand pesosinformed Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of ANPEC.

He stressed that mothers are deeply recognized and valued in Mexican society, so families will undoubtedly make an economic effort to celebrate this year the head of the household on Mother’s Day.