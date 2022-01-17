These are the Mexican soccer players who have coincided in European soccer teams. Pável Pardo and Ricardo Osorio, without a doubt, were one of the Aztec duos that marked an era. With Stuttgart in Germany they won the Bundesliga title and the runner-up in the German Cup. At some point, Porto had four Mexican players on its roster. Did you know that the dos Santos brothers coincided and played for the same club?
Do you remember all these Mexican tandems remember in clubs of the Old Continent?
They coincided in the Stuttgart of the German first division.
Giovani and Rafael Márquez coincided at FC Barcelona.
‘Chucky’ and ‘Guti’ played together for PSV Eindhoven.
These two players currently make up the Real Betis squad.
There was a time when Porto had four Mexican players on its squad. Herrera and Corona were the ones who left the biggest mark on the club.
The two Mexican players played in Zaragoza under the orders of Javier Aguirre.
In Osasuna, his first experience in Spanish soccer, Javier Aguirre directed the Mexicans Carlos Ochoa and Manuel Vidrio.
Fabián and Salcedo met at Eintracht Frankfurt and won the German Cup.
The dos Santos brothers played together at Villarreal after not being able to do so at FC Barcelona.
The two Mexican defenders from Chivas played together at PSV Eindhoven.
Omar Bravo and Andrés Guardado met at Deportivo La Coruña.
The two Mexican players earned the respect and affection of the PSV Eindhoven fans.
Vela and Reyes coincided at Real Sociedad.
