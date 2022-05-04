Merida.- Eight shipwrecked people were rescued by personnel from the Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico (SEMAR), attached to the Ninth Naval Zone, according to official information.

The rescue was carried out after receiving a call at the Command and Control Center of the Ninth Naval Zone, by the Fishing Chamber of Progreso, Yucatan, where they reported the sighting of a vessel approximately 52 nautical miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Progreso, Yucatan.

After the call, the Coast Guard immediately ordered the departure of an Interceptor Patrol with naval personnel on board, to the area where support was required, with the aim of protecting human life at sea.

When Semar personnel located the reported vessel, they provided support to the eight people who had been shipwrecked and then transferred them to the Naval Command and later channeled them to the corresponding authorities to carry out procedures.