Toluca, State of Mexico.- The 60-day term that the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) requested to announce the new helmsman of the Mexican National Team after the hard failure in the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Gerardo Martino What coach.

In recent days there has been talk of two candidates: Guillermo Almada Y Hector HerreraHowever, a third party will be in the short list, the Argentinian, Marcelo Bielsawho revives to be the next strategist of the Tricoloras long as there is a serious job that you don’t dislike.

According to halftime, the ‘Crazy’ Bielsa Are you interested in the project? Tricolorso you have agreed to an interview with the newcomer, Rodrigo Ares de Parga–general sports director of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)-.

It should be noted that the former soccer player was an option promoted by Pachuca Group According to the information leaked by the ESPN journalist, david faitelson. While another source acknowledged contact between mexican executives Y Argentines.

Marcelo Bielsa would arrive at the Tricolor

The next few hours will be important to meet the new technical director of the Mexican teamwhich will be chosen by the National Teams Committee that integrate the owners of: America club, Chivas, Saints, Tijuana Y Necaxaas well as yon de Luisa, Rodrigo Ares de Parga Y Jaime Ordiales.

The Mexican team is not the only one who has on the radar to Marcelo Bielsa…USA Soccer Talso look for the Argentinian as a replacement for Gregg Berhalter with a view to the next world that they will jointly organize USA, Mexico Y Canadain 2026.

However Marcelo Bielsa would not have responded to his proposal yet. Remember that the USA tried to hire Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane Y Jose Mourinho. According to the final decision in the case of the Aztec Selection is that the Stars and Stripes they would make a determination.