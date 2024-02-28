The National Center of Meteorology reported that today's weather is witnessing a gradual increase in cloud amounts from morning until evening, on the sea, on the coasts, islands, and some southern regions, with the possibility of light to moderate rain falling at times.

According to the Center, clouds move at night over various areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, and are accompanied by rain, most of which is moderate in some coastal and northern regions, and increases in intensity over the interior and southern regions and some eastern regions of the country. The rain is light to moderate in Abu Dhabi and its intensity increases with lightning and thunder sometimes. In the interior, southern and Al Ain regions

The center stated that during tomorrow, clouds will continue over various areas from morning to afternoon, with mostly moderate and heavy rain falling on some southern and eastern regions and separate areas of Al Ain, with the possibility of hail, pointing out that as of the evening, the amounts of clouds will decrease and the chance of rain will decrease. generally.

The center explained that in the early morning of Thursday, active northwesterly winds begin to affect the west of the country and gradually extend to the rest of the regions, and the sea becomes turbulent, and temperatures drop significantly with it. It is expected that Friday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear over some areas of the eastern coast, with the possibility of Light rain falling.