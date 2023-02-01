The National Center of Meteorology stated that the current month of February is considered one of the months of the winter season, during which the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian air high accompanied by a cold northern air mass, noting that temperatures continue to decrease in the country in general during this month, despite It increased slightly, especially in the second half of the month in some areas, compared to January.

The center stated that the country is affected by the passage of atmospheric depressions coming from the Mediterranean, which lead to cases of instability in weather conditions, as the southern winds stir up dust and sand, and rain clouds multiply sometimes, pointing out that the prevailing winds during this month are southeast in the morning. It turns westerly and northwesterly during the day, while the state is sometimes affected by active northwesterly winds (the northern winds), with the highest wind speed recorded at 141 km/h in Jebel Mabrah in 2010.

He pointed out that the relative humidity increases during this month, and the opportunity is created in the early morning for the formation of light and dense fog, especially on the coastal areas, explaining that the average temperatures during this month range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, as the average maximum temperature ranges between 23 degrees Celsius. And 28 degrees Celsius, and the lowest between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature recorded during this month was 39.8 degrees Celsius, in the “Al Jazeera Border Guard” in 2009, while the lowest temperature was on “Jebel Jais” in 2017, which reached 5.7. degrees below zero.