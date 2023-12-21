KONAMI has rolled out the 1.4.0 update for the version PC Of METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1also arriving in the first days of January on the versions PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

With this update, numerous improvements are made to each of the included games and some bugs have been fixed. Let's see the patch notes below.

Content Ver. 1.4.0

Below is a list of the main changes made with this patch.

The changes apply to all consoles unless otherwise specified.

Any content marked with * indicates problems already announced as being resolved.

METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version

Added screen filters

Below is a list of all the items added.

Each element can be applied either before starting a game or during the game.(1) Smoothing

Allows you to activate or deactivate smoothing.

Turn it on for smoother gameplay, or keep it off for sharper images.

(2) Game screen settings

It allows you to choose the format between “Default”, “Pixel perfect” and “16:9”.

Furthermore, on the Steam® version it will also be possible to choose another option, “Full Screen”. Furthermore, on the Steam version it will also be possible to choose another option, “Full Screen”,

If your screen is set to Default or Pixel Perfect, you can change the wallpaper, screen position, and filter settings.

*Please note: the format may be subject to change due to external factors.

(3) Screen filter

Allows you to activate or deactivate this option.

Enabling the option will cause scan lines to appear on the screen, thus creating a “cathode ray tube” effect.

Added AUDIO settings

It allows you to change the following settings before starting a game: “Volume (game)” and “Volume (main menu)”.

During the game, however, it will only be possible to change the game volume.

Added controller response speed settings (Steam® version)

It allows you to choose between two options: “Stable” and “Fast (new)”.

In some cases, with the “Fast” option enabled, commands may respond more slowly due to external factors.

If this happens, switch to the “Stable” option.

Made a change to show custom commands (Steam® version)

Other minor changes

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Added AUDIO settings

It allows you to change the following settings before starting a game: “Volume (game)” and “Volume (main menu)”.

During the game, however, it will only be possible to change the game volume.

Added windowed mode (Steam® version)

Allows you to set the window mode before starting a game.

The setting can also be toggled on and off by pressing Alt+Enter.

Made a change to show custom commands (Steam® version)

Fixed an issue where the laser pointer was not visible in certain scenes (PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam® versions)

Fixed an issue that prevented the Dung Beetle from displaying correctly in a scene.

Other minor changes

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

Added AUDIO settings

It allows you to change the following settings before starting a game: “Volume (game)” and “Volume (main menu)”.

During the game, however, it will only be possible to change the game volume.

Added windowed mode (Steam® version)

Allows you to set the window mode before starting a game.

The setting can also be toggled on and off by pressing Alt+Enter.

Made a change to show custom commands (Steam® version)

Fixed an issue where some face paints were displayed at low resolution.

Other minor changes

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version

Added AUDIO settings

It allows you to change the following settings before starting a game: “Volume (game)” and “Volume (main menu)”.

During the game, however, it will only be possible to change the game volume.

Added windowed mode (Steam® version)

Allows you to set the window mode before starting a game.

The setting can also be toggled on and off by pressing Alt+Enter.

Made a change to show custom commands (Steam® version)

Other minor changes

METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT

Added screen filters

Below is a list of all the items added.

Each element can be applied either before starting a game or during the game.(1) Smoothing

Allows you to activate or deactivate smoothing.

Turn it on for smoother gameplay, or keep it off for sharper images.

(2) Game screen settings

It allows you to choose the format between “Default”, “Pixel perfect” and “16:9”.

Furthermore, on the Steam® version it will also be possible to choose another option, “Full Screen”. Furthermore, on the Steam version it will also be possible to choose another option, “Full Screen”,

If your screen is set to Default or Pixel Perfect, you can change the wallpaper, screen position, and filter settings.

*Please note: the format may be subject to change due to external factors.

(3) Screen filter

Allows you to activate or deactivate this option.

Enabling the option will cause scan lines to appear on the screen, thus creating a “cathode ray tube” effect.

Added AUDIO settings

It allows you to change the following settings before starting a game: “Volume (game)” and “Volume (main menu)”.

During the game, however, it will only be possible to change the game volume.

Made a change to show custom commands (Steam® version)

Other minor changes

Issues currently being resolved Below is a list of the problems known to us and the solutions we intend to implement in this regard.

More information will be shared in the future. METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version Reported cases where certain scenes suddenly freeze;

Cases encountered where analogues do not respond as they should; METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version Detected cases where, when recording games through system functions, some audio is not recorded (Xbox Series X|S version)

Reported cases where, despite holding down the Alt key, key inputs also affect the game. (Steam® version) METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version Cases where the texture resolution of some characters is lowered;

Detected cases where, when recording games through system functions, some audio is not recorded (Xbox Series X|S version)

Reported cases where, despite holding down the Alt key, key inputs also affect the game. (Steam® version) Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version Reported cases where, despite holding down the Alt key, key inputs also affect the game. (Steam® version)

Information on future updates will be shared as they become available.

We thank you for your patience.