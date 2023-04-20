The number of people disconnected was not informed; on March 14, 2023, big tech announced that 10,000 employees would be laid off

Meta, controller of Facebook and Instagram, made a new round of layoffs this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023). The number of people turned off was not reported. It is the 3rd round of cuts at the company since November 2022. Reuters.

On March 14, 2023, the big tech announced that 10,000 employees would be laid off. At the time, Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said that the company’s restructuring is part of a program to “flatten organizations, cancel lower priority projects and reduce hiring rates”.

Meta is expected to release Q1 2023 results on April 26. As of September 2022, the company has 87,000 employees worldwide.

On February 1, 2023, big tech released the results for the 4th quarter of 2022. The company’s revenue, which closed at US$ 32.1 billion, decreased 4% compared to the US$ 33.7 billion achieved in the same period of 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company net profit retreated 55% when compared to the last quarter of 2021. It went from US$ 10.3 billion to US$ 4.7 billion in 2022.