Abuses in Messina on a disabled child by the mother

If it were confirmed, it would be appropriate to say that there is never an end to crap. A woman 46-year-old mother of a baby of 7 suffering from disability psycho-motor, was arrested in from Messina after the baby’s father reported her for suspicion sexual abuse towards the child.

The man found one Audio Recording on the mobile phone of the daughter, also a minor, from which it was understood that the woman was abusing the child. The investigation of the police station of Capo d’Orlando it is coordinated by the prosecutor of Patti Alice Parialò. The woman was placed under house arrest in her home and her children were entrusted to her father.

