Matteo Messina Denaro, here is the new audio at Non è l’Arena

Massimo Giletti last night on Non è l’Arena on La7 a new audio by Matthew Messina Money. The former fugitive, under the Christmas holidays, sent to the usual friend who carried out chemotherapy with him in La Maddalena di Palermo this message: “You take it long! On January 8 … two days after the Epiphany too. Ok, do one thing, have a lot of fun, have fun. I hope you will be fine with your daughter which is the most important thing since he’s always out”.

“Then I wanted to tell you that the magnet, of course, I have several in Madrid, but the one from *** is the one from *** will be highlighted, God forbid. I would have told you before leaving, I would have asked you , the magnet. But listen, one thing must have the written Madridit must be understood that he is from Madrid, as well as from ***”, continued the boss.

Finally, the reference to a possible meeting: “If I’m fine and I’ll be back before the 18th of course I’ll tell you and try to let you know first. If not, I’ll see you on January 8th and we’ll have the Christmas party together, ok? I hug you my friend, I always love you and always thank you for everything and for your friendship“.

