PSG are inching closer to the Ligue 1 title after beating unrivaled Lorient. The Parisian team was far superior, although the most active Lionel Messi was missing in the first half. In the second half we saw the Argentine much more successful. Meanwhile, his two attacking partners, Neymar and Mbappé, were a constant danger and registered a brace each and provided assists.
The first goal came early, after a play by Mbappé who assisted the Brazilian number 10 to finish off the goal. This made PSG even more confident in the game and confident in the approach. Messi had a couple of long shots, but it was again Mbappé who scored the second goal: the Frenchman scored after a pass from Gueyé.
In the second half, the Parisians entered the game somewhat confident and Lorient made it 2-1, which brought them closer to a draw. However, Mbappé was clear that this game was for them and he scored again to make the difference almost insurmountable for the rival.
With that score, the top three let go and gave a real recital that resulted in more goals. Messi scored the fourth, in the 73rd minute, for PSG, while Neymar rounded off the scoring in the 90th minute.
With the score 5-1, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino reached 68 points and is 12 ahead of Olympique de Marseille, their closest rival in the general table. With this result it is clear that the Parisians have a squad with a talent superior to most and against teams with such a difference in budget, individual superiority prevails.
