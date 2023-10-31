At 36 years old, Lionel Messi, the Argentine soccer star, continues his legacy, demonstrating why he is a legend in sports. Barely a year after winning his first world championship title with the Argentine team, Messi has once again lifted the Ballon d’Orthe award that consecrates him once again as the best player in the world.

Messi is already an expert in winning the most prestigious trophy for a footballer, and in 2023, he has added an eighth Ballon d’Or to his impressive collection. The Argentine surpassed the two stars of the moment in Europe, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, at a gala night held in Paris.

Aware of the importance of his recent success in the World Cup, Messi dedicated his award to his compatriots.

During his speech, he expressed: “I share it with my teammates, because this award comes hand in hand with what was achieved with Argentina. Today we are here representing everyone. This is a gift for the entire group, for the entire coaching staff. and for all of Argentina.”

Furthermore, there was no shortage of words of gratitude for his wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, and her three childrenwhom he considers fundamental in his career.

Excited about his eighth Ballon d’Or, Messi reflected on his career: “I never imagined having the career I had, having achieved everything in football. I was lucky to be on the best team in the world, the best team in history, and that makes everything easier. I had tough defeats with the Argentina team, where I had many bad moments, and I never gave up. I am proud of not having stopped trying.”

Messi’s reproach to Ibai Llanos: ‘You make it all public’



However, the Ballon d’Or gala also witnessed an unusual and controversial moment.

During a talk with the international press, Messi met the popular streamer Ibai Llanos, who was looking to interview him for his Twitch channel. What no one expected was that Messi will express his discontent with Llanos live.

Ibai began with a praise to Messi for his achievement, but The footballer did not hide his annoyance: “I’m angry with you, I didn’t like what you did the other day. That thing about sending you a message and making it public,” he expressed.

Despite Llanos’s explanation that he had deleted the message, In a joking tone, Messi decided to set limits: “I’m not going to answer you anymore because you make it all public, you have no privacy, I answered you well, in a good way and you showed me in front of everyone (…) You said what I had said, next time I’ll give you a thumbs up” .

Trying to change the subject, Ibai asked Messi about the meaning of winning his eighth Ballon d’Or, to which Messi responded, but not before expressing his discomfort with the change of subject: “He changed the subject, the son of a bitch,” the footballer told him before answering his question.

“It was a nice night because of what it meant to win this award. I am aware that it comes hand in hand with the World Cup, with what we did with the Argentine team, which was a dream for me and the entire country,” Messi added in response to the question asked by Ibai.

Besides, The Argentine footballer also evoked his previous achievements, highlighting the influence his time on the team led by Guardiola had at Barcelona. To this day, Messi still considers the Barcelona of that era as “the best team in history.” In his words, “There is no doubt that Barcelona is unbeatable and it will be very difficult to find something similar in the future.”

The night of the Ballon d’Or, although full of triumphs and emotion, also made it clear that even The biggest stars have limits when it comes to their privacy.

