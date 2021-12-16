I.In the CDU, almost two thirds of the 400,000 or so members took part in the survey about the next party leader. “Almost a quarter of a million took part in the #member survey, almost two thirds of all @CDU members. Thank you for this strong participation! ”Tweeted the CDU on Thursday. According to information from the CDU, 248,360 members took part in the survey, which corresponds to 64.3 percent of all party book owners.

A total of 132,617 members submitted an online vote (53.4 percent), wrote the CDU on Twitter. 115,743 members voted by letter (46.6 percent). It is the first time in the history of the CDU that the members can make a preliminary decision on the chairmanship. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak wanted to share the result of the survey this Friday (2 p.m.).

For the successor of the current party leader Armin Laschet, the former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, the foreign politician Norbert Röttgen and the former head of the Chancellery Helge Braun apply. The question is whether one of the candidates receives the necessary absolute majority of more than 50 percent of the votes in the first ballot. If none of the applicants receive more than 50 percent of the votes, a second ballot will be necessary. This would start on December 29th and last until January 12th.

Officially, the new chairman has to be elected by the 1001 delegates at a digital party congress on January 22nd. It is considered certain that the delegates will stick to the vote of the members. The choice must then be confirmed by postal vote.