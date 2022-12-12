”Merlina” has been a complete success in Netflix. Many doubted that Jenna Ortega may escape the shadow of Christina Ricci, but the young actress proved to live up to expectations and the series soon became the most watched on the platform in record time.

To the surprise of fans, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2023 and the protagonist is competing in the category Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series .

Against whom will Jenna Ortega compete?

The 20-year-old interpreter will compete for the coveted award against Quinta Brunson (“Abbott elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The flight attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only murders in the building”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

As we can see, the competition will not be easy because there are actresses with much more experience and experience in the industry. However, fans believe that Jenna Ortega has everything to succeed at the gala.

Jenna Ortega gave life to Merlina Addams in the new Netflix series. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

The “Merlina” series follows young Addams’s student years at Nevermore Academy as she tries to solve a mysterious murder case that is horrifying the town. During this journey, she will find her own purpose and place in the world.