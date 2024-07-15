To support the parenthood of its employees and to promote family growth, Merck, a leading company in the technology and scientific sector, announces the launch in Italy of the ‘Fertility benefit’ program. All employees, and their partners, who undergo fertility treatment – as stated in a note – will be able to receive, thanks to Fertility benefit, financial support for the cost of the same treatment, in accordance with local regulations. The reimbursement will be made through a provider, to whom the employee can submit the request through a specific website. Fertility therapies undertaken abroad and admitted in Italy may also be reimbursed, in accordance with the current directive. The financial support will be available for the entire duration of the employment relationship.

“Human capital – says Ramon Palou de Comasema, president and CEO Healthcare of Merck Italia – has always represented a fundamental value for Merck. For this reason, our mission is also to promote the well-being and quality of life of our collaborators, through a philosophy of support for the person, which ranges from targeted initiatives to support in particular moments of life. Support for parenthood, for example, is an evolution of corporate welfare and represents an important step towards a more equal and inclusive society. As a market leader in the fertility sector – continues Palou de Comasema – we are committed to helping our employees overcome the barriers that prevent them from realizing their desire to start a family, and with the Fertility benefit program we intend to accompany them along this path”. The program benefits are in addition to those already offered by Merck to its employees to ensure a working environment dedicated to well-being and sharing, such as the Employee assistance program, which provides psychological, legal, fiscal and managerial support; life insurance extended to all employees, which also covers death from natural causes; flexible hours in entry and exit, as well as up to 3 days a week of smart working.

Merck employees and their beneficiary partners eligible for the Fertility Benefit program benefits are eligible for the following: fertility preservation treatments for both medical and non-medical purposes (so-called ‘elective egg freezing’ or ‘social freezing’); fertility tests and examinations (for example: preparatory tests for a technique in a first, second and third level center – Law 40). Fertility treatments (PMA) for women and men are also included: ovulation induction (Oi); intrauterine insemination (Iui); in vitro fertilization (IVF); intracytoplasmic sperm insemination (ICSI); hormonal treatments; surgery related to fertility treatments, and surgical extraction of sperm.