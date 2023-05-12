To the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho AguilarIt seems that he is running out of that beautiful image that he has been having and even positioning himself as one of the best evaluated mayors of Sinaloa. Suddenly that perception of a friendly and nice character is falling behind, first the police officers who ask for approval and do not have it, the agricultural producers who say they do not have the support of the municipal authority, because they have not even offered a show of solidarity, and now the tenants of the Pablo Macías Valenzuela Market They were very dissatisfied with the mayor before the series of permits granted to informal merchants in the downtown area and under the merchants’ own noses. Such is the annoyance, that yesterday they made it known with a press conference where the phrase was heard: “he is a person who likes montages a lot”, so while he appears to be a person close to the town, even though the tenants have personally requested his attention, he does not turn to look at them, without showing a little empathy, they even pointed out that it is even complex to hold a dialogue with him. Without realizing it, little by little the Alvaradenses are showing their dissatisfaction with him and some up to their backs, something that surely will not worry him until the time comes to seek a new public office, which has been talked about so much he will seek.

as speech campaign and a mockery was how the legal representative of united warriorsYesenia Rojo, the statements made by the president Maria Elizalde Ruelas Given the requirement of a date for the retired police officers and their widows receive the salary homologation established by Decree 645 of the Public Security Law in Sinaloa. Although the mayoress commented that she would review each case individually, much was said at the meeting that this was practically an excuse, since this has been the response for years. Such was the annoyance and courage that those present rose up with complaints and disagreements and even left the place without having concluded the meeting. Undoubtedly, the Mocorito situation overwhelmed the leaders of this group, since there are widows who do not receive a penny of pension. That is why the ideal is for María Elizalde Ruelas to seek support from her friend, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, to find a way to solve this demonstration.

Very annoying the commander of the Fire brigade in the municipality of little boy, Valentín Alapizco Arce, has called for a strong hand against those who carry out uncontrolled burning, as he assures that the corresponding sanctions must be applied in order to counteract the problem they are dealing with of the forest fires in the Mocorito highlands. There is a great impact on the environment due to an extension of 4 hectares that have been damaged in the El Tule community. For the “smoke swallower” it is essential that Profepa and other government bodies that have to do with caring for the environment take action on the matter, because the losses are many, and this is every year. He insists that the population should begin to take care of their environment, since it is not only a matter of firefighters to put out the fire, but of them as citizens to prevent it.

