62 points behind Ferrari in the constructors’ standings; 45 by George Russell – best placed driver of the team – by Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ ranking. There Mercedes shows up at the Spanish GP this weekend with these numbers and with the need to understand that what to do with your season. We are only in the sixth round of 22 (or 23) but for the team that won 15 of the 16 world titles available between 2014 and 2021, the decisive moment of this year seems to have already come. The performance of the W13 put in the hands of Russell and Lewis Hamilton so far has been very far from expectations and from what Red Bull and Ferrari showed. For the Catalan trip they are planned substantial updatesas also anticipated by team principal Toto Wolff, and the leaders of the silver arrows expect to make progress.

It is not mandatory to go back to fighting for success immediately, because at Brackley they are aware of the gap that separates them from the two teams that are the protagonists of this year, but signals are needed. Taking concrete steps forward, a bit like what happened in Miami during free practice, could entice the team to continue developments on the current car. Conversely, if even substantial upgrades do not produce the desired effects, the home of the Star would forgo wasting precious time by already starting to focus almost exclusively on the car of 2023.

But what new elements will Mercedes engineers bring to Catalonia? In an article published in the Gazzetta dello Sport, Paolo Filisetti tried to line up the best ones studied by the multiple world champions to get the team out of this unusual period of technical crisis. “It will debut in Spain a new fund – reads on the Rosea – different at the leading edge, the curvature of the dividers that channel the flow and the sections of the lower Venturi channels. There will also be a new front wing to ensure a different management of the flows directed towards the lower part of the car, as well as a new medium-high load rear wing which should be characterized by a single spoon profile and no longer doubled “.