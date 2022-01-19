The Luxury Large SUV segment of the Italian car market had a new master in 2021. It is Mercedes Class G, which with 420 units registered and a growth of 105% compared to the previous year has beaten the competition in its segment in our country. Positive results also for Mercedes GLE, which is positioned at the top of the preferences of Italians in the Luxury Full-Size SUV segment with 3,161 units delivered and an increase of 34.3% compared to the previous year. Compared to its best competitor, the GLE has won nearly double the number of customers.

“The sales results achieved in 2021 by these two bestsellers, made even more significant by the shortage of microchips that limited their availability on the markets, are the result of a perfect mix of exclusivity, tradition and innovation, values ​​that characterize both models, ideal examples of the Stella’s modern luxury and the highest technological standards of the automotive industry – explains Mercedes Italia in an official note – In Italy, every ten Mercedes sold, four belong to the SUV family, a body type that the Stuttgart company first introduced in the premium segment, as early as 1997, with the launch of the M-Class ”.

Recall that the German car manufacturer introduced a series of novelties interesting with the latest version of the GLE: the active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension with 48 volt voltage, new driver assistance systems, a more spacious and comfortable interior with an optional third row of seats, and a range of variegated engines including three diesel variants of which a plug-in hybrid and a mild hybrid, to which are added a 367 + 22 hp mild hybrid petrol and two versions signed by Mercedes-AMG. Four versions of this model are available for the Italian market: Executive, Sport, Premium and Premium Plus. the last restyling dates back to the summer of 2018: in Italy, the Stella SUV is offered in the 330 bhp G 400d 3.0 diesel, 422 bhp G 500 4.0 petrol and G 63 AMG engines with a 4.0 cc engine capable of delivering 585 bhp.