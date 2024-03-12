.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Mercedes-AMG introduces the new E-Class with its first version plug-in hybrid: the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, available as both a sedan and a wagon. These models combine exceptional performance and driving dynamics with extended electric range.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, plug-in hybrid

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is based on a turbocharged petrol engine 449 HP and 560 Nmenhanced compared to the previous series, combined with 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid system.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ sedan and wagon

The hybrid system delivers a maximum system power of 585 HP and 750 Nmthanks also to a electric motor with 163 HP and 480 Nm integrated into AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and powered by a 28.6 kWh gross battery.

With optional package AMG Dynamic Plus and the mode Race Startthe temporary maximum power reaches i 612 HPallowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (3.9 seconds for the wagon version), with the speed limiter moved to 280 km/h.

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ engine compartment

The car offers a range in fully electric mode included between 90 and 101 kmwith an approved average consumption of 0.8-1.1 l/100km and emissions 19-24 g/km. The system supports charging in alternating current up to 11 kW and up to 60 kW from a rapid charging stationallowing a charge from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ on the road AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ on the road AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ on the road Rear light signature light Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats 21″ AMG alloy wheels MG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ engine compartment AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Wagon AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Wagon rear 3/4 Front passenger seats Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

The maximum speed is self-limited to 250 km/h and drops to 140 km/h in all-electric mode while accelerating 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 4 seconds (4.1 for the wagon version). The driver can choose between seven different driving modes: Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness And Individual.

Trim characteristics

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ suspension includes the package as standard AMG Ride Control, characterized by traditional springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers with three operating modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ on the road

The car features widened front tracks and a rear axle with stiffened supports, along with the 2.5-degree steering system. As for the braking system, front discs are mounted 370 mm with four-piston calipers and rear da 360 mm with single piston.

Upgraded brake system with red AMG calipers

The optional package AMG Dynamic Plus adds the upgraded braking system with front discs from 390 mm and red six-piston calipers, a self-locking rear differential electronically controlled, and active engine mounts.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ features numerous distinctive design elements that make it recognisable. The radiator grille AMG specification, illuminated as standard, and the wider front fenders leave room for the greater track on the front axle. The external air ventsthe central A-wing and the large lower central intake characterize the AMG front apron.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ front

The side view features flowing molded surfaces, while the light alloy wheels and Flat LED rear lights they add dynamism. On the back, it AMG spoiler and the AMG rear apron complete the sporty look.

THE Hybrid specific badges indicate the electrified nature of the vehicle. Inside, the interior offers a harmonious overall impression, with illuminated decorative elements in gray ash woodor open pore with AMG logo. The electrically adjustable AMG sports seats, upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather/Microcut microfibre with red stitching in contrast, they are standard, while i AMG Performance seats are available as optional.

AMG Performance Seats

The AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with AMG buttons is part of the standard equipment, while theMBUX Superscreen and the MBUX multimedia system provide specific AMG functions and exclusive contents.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Edition 1

The new E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ can be ordered as an exclusive at launch “Edition 1” in the exterior colors Manufaktur alpine gray uni or Manufaktur white opalite magno for one year. It has a film with black stripes, 21-inch AMG alloy wheelsblack brake calipers with white AMG logos.

E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ logo

Includes the AMG Night and AMG Night II exterior packages, items in fiber of carbon AMGinterior with AMG Performance seats, yellow belts, MBUX Superscreen, and a AMG Indoor car cover personalized.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Motor 2,999 litres, 6 cylinders TOTAL power 430/585 kW/HP Couple 750 Nm Combustion engine 330/449 (kW/hp)​ at 5,800-6,100 rpm. Torque combustion engine 560 Nm at 2,200-5,000 rpm. Electric motor 120/110 (kW/HP) Torque electric motor 480 Nm Battery installed/usable 28.6/21.22 kWh Acc. 0-100 km/h 4.0/3.8 sec. MAX. speed 250/280 km/h Speed electric motor 140 km/h Combined energy consumption 25.9-24.1 kWh/100

1.0-0.8 l/100km Low battery fuel consumption 9.2-8.6 l/100km CO₂ emissions 23-19 g/km Autonomy (WLTP) 101km Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ technical data sheet

Photo Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

