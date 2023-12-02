From eternal rivals to potential business partners for the mobility of the future. Mercedes-Benz and BMW have decided to join forces on the Chinese market by announcing the creation of a new joint venture: it will be a joint venture equalwhich means both brands will have 50% participation, and was developed with the aim of operating a high-power charging network and providing Chinese customers with premium charging services.

Premium deal

“Both Mercedes-Benz and BMW will apply the experience gained from global and Chinese charging operations, as well as in-depth knowledge of the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) market, to provide charging solutions fast, convenient, reliable and tailor-made for the Chinese market – we read in an official note signed by Mercedes-Benz – The collaboration aims to improve customers’ public charging experience“.

Over 1,000 charging stations

A few numbers. The objective of this new joint venture is to build over 1,000 high-power charging stations in the Asian country, with a total of more than 7,000 charging sockets. The deadline in this sense is set in three years, 2026. The first stations built as part of this project will be operational starting from next year: they will be built in the main NEV regions of China, and will be followed in the following months by further installations nationwide.

Exclusive advantages for Mercedes and BMW

The two companies involved in the joint venture have already made it known that this new premium charging network will be open to allbut customers of Mercedes-Benz and the BMW Group will be able to enjoy a number of exclusive features, such as the “Plug & Charge” service and the online booking service. Last, but not least, we know that the joint venture intends to source electric energy generated from renewable sources, clearly where conditions allow. Mercedes-Benz concluded by announcing that the deal is currently still subject to regulatory approval.