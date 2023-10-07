A completely unexpected end between Silvio and Donatella on Men and Women: here’s what happened after a romantic night spent together

Once again, Men and women they are filling the pages with gossip. This time though, it’s not because of bickering pundits, or the discovery of some strategy outside of the advertising program.

However, very unexpectedly, what created news and a sensation is the strong discussion that took place between Silvio and Donatella. Apparently, after a week of barbs and unanswered phone calls, the two frequenters may have reached the end of the line.

Unexpectedly, everything seems to have arisen from some conversations we had with the editorial team regarding their future. Silvio and Donatella have two very different points of view, which have created a great veil of hatred and insults between the two. Here’s what happened in the studio.

Men and Women, Silvio and Donatella at loggerheads: After a night together, offenses and insults

No one expected that the two, lady and knight, could have such a harsh confrontation as to put an end to their story. Especially after their very romantic story first night of love something didn’t go as it should.

Apparently, the basis of their strong argument is a conversation they had with the editorial staff, regarding their future as a couple. Donatella would like to live together, this is because she lives in Tuscany with her son and a pet, while Silvio lives in Piedmont.

While he, showed insecurity by trying to take time and it is precisely this behavior that gave rise to a strong argument. Donatella immediately denounced him as a liar, leading Silvio to a strong response.

The confrontation led to a sad epilogue, the lady thus closed the discussion by returning to her seat in tears, swearing that she no longer wanted to have anything to do with her ex. Gemma Galgani. After witnessing the discussion, Maria invited the two to leave the studio to have a private discussion. What everyone is now wondering is whether the couple will love each other again, or whether this is really the end of their acquaintance.