The new tronista of the program participated in Temptation Island

The first episode of was recorded on Thursday 24 June Men and women. According to what the advances report, ample space has been given to the new tronisti and some former protagonists of Temptation Island. In fact, Perla with Igor and Mirko with Greta were present in the studio. Maria de Filippi then presented the new tronista, a face already known to Mediaset: it is about Manuela Carriero.

Manuela Carriero is the new one tronista Of Men and women. Manuela is already known on the small screen because of her participation in Temptation Island in 2021. Everyone will remember the love story born with Luciano Punzoformer competitor of the Big Brother VIP.

Thus begins the video presentation of Manuela Carriero before entering the studio:

I’m Manuela, I’m 34 and I was born in Brindisi. After the end of a relationship that was very important to me for which I suffered a lot, I moved to Rome in May.

And, continuing, the new tronista of Men and women he then added:

I am introverted and shy, sweet, stubborn, caring, generous even if I have nothing, sensitive and romantic. I write love letters but I prefer facts to words. I can’t dance but I dance, I can’t sing but I sing, but I can cook.

Manuela Carrero and participation in Temptation Island

As already mentioned, the new tronista Of Men and women is known to the public of the small screen because of its participation in Temptation Island in 2021. Here Manuela entered with her ex-boyfriend Stefano Sirena because of his betrayals. During the last confrontation bonfire, the couple decided to leave the program separately and Manuela began a love story with the single Luciano Punzo.

There love story between Manuela and Luciano was shipwrecked a few months ago. Currently the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he found serenity alongside a new girl.