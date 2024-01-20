Chaos a Men and women. During the last recording of the program, which took place two days ago, Ernesto Russo he made the decision to abandon the broadcast. In recent days, Ida Platano's now former suitor has revealed the reasons that led him to choose her in an interview given to 'Isa e Chia'. Let's find out together what her words were.

At the basis of Ernesto Russo's choice to eliminate himself from Men and womenthere would be the fact that he and Ida Platano they are completely different. This is what the former suitor revealed in the interview given to 'Isa e Chia':

There was a separation. The most disappointing thing happened when, during one of the episodes, I had to leave due to bereavement and Ida's condolences reached me on the morning of the recordings, after a week.

And, continuing with his speech, Ernesto Russo then added:

Even among acquaintances there is solidarity, let alone between a hypothetical couple. Even Maria De Filippi, when I entered the studio, she looked at me and asked me “how are you?”. I won't add anything else. I'm a real person, I don't act romantic and then leave like that.

Finally, the former suitor of Men and women he concluded his speech on Ida Platano with these words:

We are two different worlds, and I prefer mine. Several ladies invited me to stay in the parterre but I didn't think it was the case. I wish the best to Ida and her suitors.

According to what emerged from Lorenzo Pugnaloni, it seems that during the last recording of Men and women Ida Platano would have gone out with the courting Mariowith which calm seems to have now returned.