Men and Women, previews today 5 October

Men and women is the popular dating show of Maria De Filippi on the air today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over merged. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

The previews of today’s episode

At the center of today’s episode there should be Graziano. The knight will reveal that he has experienced a really complex moment with a lady, who will not be very angry because of these statements, so much so that even slaps will fly in the studio. He will have to intervene Maria De Filippi to restore some order. There will then be room for the Joele case, although it should not be dismissed during this episode. Interviewed by Fanpage, Ilaria said she did not think that the tronista had bad intentions and that she had seen him really in trouble during the moment he was unmasked by Maria De Filippi.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Men and women live on TV and live streaming? The episode aired today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, will be aired – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play o Witty Tv.